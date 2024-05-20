A helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Sunday afternoon, May 19, crashed in northwestern Iran

On Monday morning, May 20, it was confirmed that Iran's President, Ebrahim Raisi, was among the deceased passengers

Following the official announcement of Raisi’s death, Iran’s government convened an urgent meeting

Tehran, Iran - Ebrahim Raisi, Iran's President, has been killed in a helicopter crash in a mountainous area of north-western Iran.

The deceased president, 63, was a protégé of the country’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iranian president helicopter crash

According to Al Jazeera, Raisi was confirmed dead after a helicopter carrying him and other officials crashed in a mountainous and forested area of the country on Sunday, May 19.

Drone footage of the helicopter wreckage taken by the Red Crescent and carried on Iranian state media showed the crash site on a steep, wooded hillside, with little remaining of the helicopter beyond a blue and white tail.

Raisi died alongside Iran’s foreign minister, Hossein Amirabdollahian, and other officials, AFP noted.

State media reported that although the helicopter had been found, "no sign of life" was detected among those on board.

A Shiite Muslim cleric, Raisi’s presidency was shaped by two major events: the 2022 nationwide uprising and the current Middle East war with Israel.

Following the official announcement of Raisi’s death on Monday, May 20, Iran’s government convened an “urgent meeting” as the clerical establishment, headed by Khamenei, prepare to appoint a new president they could throw their support behind.

