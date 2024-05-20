11 people have reportedly lost their lives in the recent explosion that rocked a mosque in Kano state

Kano police confirmed that 13 more victims were receiving treatment at the Murtala Muhammad Specialists Hospital

On Sunday, May 19, Peter Obi visited the hospital where some of the victims of the Kano mosque arson are receiving treatment

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Peter Obi, the flagbearer of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 presidential election, on Sunday, May 19, visited victims of the Kano mosque explosion.

Peter Obi visits the victims of an arson attack in a mosque in Kano state. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Obi confirmed the development in a post shared on his X page on Sunday, accompanied by photos.

How the explosion rocked Kano mosque

Recall that 11 persons were confirmed dead from the attack on a mosque at Gadan, a community in Gezawa LGA of Kano state, according to the police and locals in the area.

The residents disclosed that 11 victims of the attack had so far been buried. Most of the victims were aged persons.

According to Premium Times, Shafi’u Abubakar, a resident of the community, prayed at the Mosque with fuel. He locked the worshippers inside the mosque and set it ablaze. The police earlier said that Abubakar used a petrol bomb to launch the attack, but residents said no explosive device was involved.

Kano mosque explosion: Obi visits victims

Reacting, the former governor of Anambra state expressed deep sorrow over the incident and condemned what he described as "the violent act."

Obi emphasised the importance of solidarity and support for the victims and the hospital staff working tirelessly to care for them.

The LP chieftain tweeted:

"Yesterday, Sunday the 19th, as follow-up to my earlier condolence message regarding those who lost their lives in the horrific and devastating terror attack on May 16, 2024, in the Gezawa local government area of Kano State during the morning prayer session, I visited Murtala Mohammed Hospital in Kano to sympathize with those injured and receiving treatment at the hospital.

"The visit was to physically show solidarity with the wounded, offer support, and wish them a speedy recovery, as well as to thank and encourage the hospital's management. And most importantly, it was to send a message to the victims that we stand together in condemnation of any senseless act of violence and killing in our country."

Gas explosion rocks Ogun community

Legit.ng, in another development, reported that one person reportedly died from a gas tanker that exploded in the Ita-Oshin area of Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.

The tanker was said to be heading towards the main city of Abeokuta from the Obada-Oko area when it lost control.

Governor Dapo Abiodun has expressed regret about the explosion and assured the people of the security of their lives and properties.

Source: Legit.ng