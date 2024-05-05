Benjamin Kalu, the deputy speaker of the house of representatives, met with the governor of Abia state, Alex Otti, on Friday, May 3

Legit.ng reports that the meeting took place at the countryhome of the governor in Umuehim Nvosi in Isiala Ngwa South LGA

A media report revealed what Kalu humbly demanded from the incumbent Abia state No.1 citizen

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics and elections in Nigeria.

Umuahia, Abia state - Benjamin Kalu, the deputy speaker of the house of representatives, has asked Alex Otti, the governor of Abia state, to return to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Legit.ng reports that Otti left the APC before the 2023 general elections when he could not secure the party's ticket for the governorship poll.

Benjami Kalu urges Governor Alex Otti to rejoin APC. Photo credit:@OfficialBenKalu

Source: Twitter

The 59-year-old teamed up with the Labour Party (LP) and won the 2023 Abia state gubernatorial election.

During a Friday, May 3 visit to Otti's country home in Umuehim, Nvosi, Isiala Ngwa South local government area (LGA), Kalu told the Abia governor that there was still room for him in the ruling party.

The Nation newspaper quoted Kalu as saying:

“You are not in my party again though I am regretting it. But I want you to know that the people who are also my people are also from different political parties. They are people who love what we are doing.

“The majority of us here are members of your former party. And we miss you. You only miss a good man, not a bad person.

"So, Labour Party members should be careful. If you don’t make this man happy, he is going back to his parents’ party.”

Kalu, Otti discuss Abia's progress

In a post on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle, Kalu said discussions centred on the importance of "synergy between my office and the state government in propelling the progress of our beloved state".

He commended Governor Otti for "his selfless and dedicated approach to governance", adding that Abia state is gradually regaining its dignity and standing tall with pride.

Kalu wrote:

"With businesses regaining confidence and expanding their operations in Abia State, the influx of investors signifies a commitment to increasing employment opportunities for our people and the economy of the state.

"I am happy to sustain the partnership that we share, and I hope that our state will continue to benefit from this synergy."

More to read on Abia state

Ex-Abia governor, Ikpeazu not leaving PDP

Legit.ng earlier reported that ahead of the 2027 general elections, the immediate past governor of Abia, Okezie Ikpeazu, assured members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, that he has no plan to leave the party.

Ikpeazu said he would stay in the PDP to rebuild it.

Source: Legit.ng