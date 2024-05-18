Peter Obi on Saturday, May 18, confirmed his visit to the late actor Junior Pope's home in Enugu state

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, paid a condolence visit to the family of the late Nollywood actor and shared photos of the development

The former governor of Anambra state signed the condolence register and also took a picture with the late actor's children, noting, "I personally and sincerely condole with his family"

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The flagbearer of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi, has paid a condolence visit to the family of the late Nollywood actor, John Odonwodo, popularly known as Junior Pope.

Peter Obi comfort late actor's wife and children. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

The remains of Junior Pope was laid to rest at Uwala Abaka, Ukehe, in Nsukka, Igbo-Etiti local government area of Enugu state on Friday, May 17.

But Obi stormed the family's home and shared a photo of him signing the condolence register and also photos of him with the late actor's wife and children.

In a post accompanied by photos shared on his X page on Saturday, May 18, Obi noted that he was in Enugu for an engagement but had to visit Junior Pope's hometown, Ukehe, to personally and sincerely condole with his family.

Peter Obi tweeted:

"After my engagements in Kenya yesterday, I arrived in Enugu State this morning to pay my last respects to the late Nollywood Star, John Obumneme Odonwodo, Junior Pope, in his hometown, Ukehe, and also to personally and sincerely condole with his family."

A Nollywood actor and ex-spokesperson of the Labour Party presidential campaign council, Kenneth Okonkwo, also took to his Instagram account to share pictures accompanied by videos of the visit on Saturday.

Peter Obi was accompanied by other chieftains of his party, Labour Party, to the late actor's home.

See the photos and video below:

Junior Pope: May Edochie visit late actor's widow

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actor Yul Edochie’s estranged wife, May Edochie, recently posted photos from her condolence visit to late actor Junior Pope’s wife as she continues to mourn the demise of her husband.

One of the photos showed May consoling the widow, who lay on her with a sad face. Other netizens were quick to point out the changes in her physical appearance as well.

Sharing the pictures on her Instagram page, May prayed for the actor's family to find happiness again.

