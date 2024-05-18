A Nigerian lady has shared a video of her elderly biological father whom she claims is 112 years old

In the trending video shared via the TikTok app, the man was sighted dancing energetically to an Igbo sound

Social media users who watched the clip were in awe over his agility at an old age and they prayed to have long life

An elderly man's strength at an old age has gone viral online, eliciting reactions and prayers from netizens.

The video showed him dancing and moving his body in his compound while being filmed by his daughter.

Lady claims dad is 112 years old

Proud daughter shares dad's age

According to his daughter identified as @bestbaby529 on the TikTok app, her father was still very strong despite his age.

Best claimed that her father was 112 years old at the time the video was shared and Nigerians wished him more long life.

She wished him a happy birthday and solicited prayers from her followers in the comments section of her post.

"Happy 112th birthday to my ever strong dad. Very fun to be with. Guys join me and wish him well," she said.

Reactions as lady celebrates elderly father

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the video on TikTok.

@NANCYHYDE DE QUEEN said:

"I claim this fitness, I and my family will live long, in Jesus mighty name Amen papa more strength."

@ify wrote:

"Happy birthday grandpa. I tap from your grace of sound old age I Jesus Christ. Amen."

@Soft girl Diamond commented:

"Happy birthday sir I tap from your blessings long life and healthy life I pray for us we young people and more years to you sir I will love to celebrate more of your birthday sir."

@Rex Albert reacted:

"Glory to God. Happy Glorious Birthday papa. BUT sorry to ask, are u guys sure u know his age?"

@nikkybabe said:

"I claim this to my life , husband, Children and generation yet unborn in Jesus mighty name. More life grandpa."

@Ob added:

"Happy birthday Papa, my birth month mate, it shows that we all thats celebrating our birthday today will leave long ooo Amen."

Source: Legit.ng