At the moment, Peter Obi is faced with a strong decision to either remain in Labour Party or in the PDP

Interestingly, speculations are rife regarding his possible exit from the LP following Obi's current meeting with Atiku and other northern politicians

However, Reno Omokri has listed options Obi can consider ahead of the 2027 election, noting he can either labour in vain in the LP or in pain in the PDP

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide, has listed options Peter Obi, the Labour Party flagbearer in the last election, can consider in the 2027 general election.

Reno Omokri lists three things Peter Obi can consider in his dealings with the PDP and Atiku ahead of the 2027 election. Photo credit: Reno Omokri, Atiku Abubakar, Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

"Labour in vain in LP", Reno Omokri tells Peter Obi

Omokri, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in a post shared on his X page on Saturday, May 18, said it is either Obi dumped his party LP or join the PDP.

Reacting to Peter Obi's meeting with Atiku Abubakar, Omokri stated that it is either the former governor of Anambra state, "labour in vain in the LP or labour in pain in the PDP."

According to Omokri, the PDP cannot give Obi the presidential ticket in 2027, but might make him Atiku's running mate.

The social critic, however, concluded noted that Obi's leaked audio tape with Bishop David Oyedepo has rendered him a "political pariah."

Reno Omokri listed the 2027 options for Obi

The PDP chieftain tweeted:

"The 2027 options before Peter Obi are as follows:

"Labour in vain in the Labour Party, or

"Labour in pain in the PDP

"With the highest respect and deference to Waziri Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi will neither be the Presidential candidate of the PDP nor the running mate to the Presidential candidate.

"If you like, jump from party to party. Your toxic Obidients and your Yes Daddy leaked audio rendered you a political pariah!

Reno Omokri explains why Atiku won’t contest with Obi

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Reno Omokri said no northerner will agree to contest the presidency alongside Peter Obi in the 2027 elections.

According to Omokri, Atiku Abubakar, NNPP flagbearer Rabiu Kankwaso, and the former Kaduna state governor Nasir El-Rufai will not be willing to work with Obi, as many speculated.

Omokri wondered about the significance of Obi’s rapprochement with northern powerbrokers in the PDP. He stressed that “right now, Peter Obi is tainted.”

