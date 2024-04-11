Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Abia state - The first civil governor of Abia state, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu has reportedly passed on at the age of 72.

It was gathered that Onu died after a brief illness in an undisclosed hospital in the country.

As reported by Nigerian Tribune, a source close to the deceased disclosed this on Thursday, April 11.

The former governor served as minister of science and technology under Muhammadu Buhari's administration between 2015 to 2022.

He resigned in 2022 to contest for the presidential ticket of the All Progressive Congress (APC) but lost to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Onu's profile

The late former governor was born to the family of His Royal Highness, Late Eze David Aba Onu, Eze Adu on 1st December 1951.

Educational background

He obtained grade one with distinction in his West African School Certificate examination at Izzi High School, Abakaliki, Ebonyi state.

He graduated as the best overall student at the College of Immaculate Conception, CIC, Enugu.

Onu graduated with a first-class honours degree in Chemical Engineering at the University of Lagos.

