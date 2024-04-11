Global site navigation

Local editions

BREAKING: Former Abia Governor, Ogbonnaya Onu is Dead
Nigeria

BREAKING: Former Abia Governor, Ogbonnaya Onu is Dead

by  Adekunle Dada

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

Abia state - The first civil governor of Abia state, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu has reportedly passed on at the age of 72.

It was gathered that Onu died after a brief illness in an undisclosed hospital in the country.

Former Abia governor, Ogbonnaya Onu reportedly passes on at 72
A source close to Onu said the former governor died after a brief illness Photo credit: @chief_paddy
Source: Twitter

As reported by Nigerian Tribune, a source close to the deceased disclosed this on Thursday, April 11.

The former governor served as minister of science and technology under Muhammadu Buhari's administration between 2015 to 2022.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He resigned in 2022 to contest for the presidential ticket of the All Progressive Congress (APC) but lost to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Read also

Eid-al-Fitr: APC governor extends holidays, explains reason

Onu's profile

The late former governor was born to the family of His Royal Highness, Late Eze David Aba Onu, Eze Adu on 1st December 1951.

Educational background

He obtained grade one with distinction in his West African School Certificate examination at Izzi High School, Abakaliki, Ebonyi state.

He graduated as the best overall student at the College of Immaculate Conception, CIC, Enugu.

Onu graduated with a first-class honours degree in Chemical Engineering at the University of Lagos.

PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel