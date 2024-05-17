First Lady of Lagos state, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu is set to be honoured with African Iconic First Lady Of The Year

Mrs Sanwo-Olu and other winners will be decorated on May 23 at Congress Hall of Transcorp Hilton Hotel Abuja

The African Iconic Women Awards (AIWRA) 2024 is organised by Face of Democracy Nigeria (FDN)

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Legit.ng. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - The African Iconic Women Awards (AIWRA) 2024 is set to honour the First Lady of Lagos State, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu with the African Iconic First Lady Of The Year award.

Mrs Sanwo-Olu is being recognized for her roles in advancing the growth and development of women and children in Lagos and its environs.

Sanwo-Olu’s Wife to be honoured with the African Iconic First Lady Of The Year award Photo credit:@jokesanwoolu

Source: Instagram

This was contained in a statement made available to Legit.ng on Friday, May 17.

According to the statement, the decision to honour Mrs Sanwo-Olu was made after she emerged as the popular choice in an online electioneering exercise among the voting masses.

“She is loved among women in the state for several empowerment programmes she has carried out in order to touch the lives of the people.

“A mother and an embodiment of kind heart, she never hides her love for children, especially those from less privileged backgrounds.”

The AIWIRA Award is designed to recognise outstanding women for their contributions to peace-building and national development.

Aside from Mrs Sanwo-Olu, other awardees include Denis Nyakeru Tshisekedi Congo first lady, Fatima Bago, Uzoamaka Nwifuru, Fatima Tajudeen Abbas, Fatima Dikko Radda, Hurriyya Dauda Lawal, Gloria Diri, Natasha Akpoti, Hon. Boma Goodhead Bola Shagaya, Aisha Dahiru Binani.

Alexander Ajagbonna, the Project Director of Face of Democracy Nigeria (FDN), the organizer of the award said she was satisfied with the profile of award nominees.

She stated this while addressing newsmen shortly after the release of the preliminary list of awardees in Abuja recently.

The winners will be decorated on May 23 at Congress Hall of Transcorp Hilton Hotel Abuja.

Sanwo-Olu bags prestigious award in Lagos

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Friday, August 27, 2021, received the Marketing Edge Outstanding Political Brand Icon of the Year Award.

The theme of the award, according to Sanwo-Olu on his Facebook page was Rethinking the Blue Ocean Strategy in Uncertain Times.

The governor noted that the event focuses on how politicians and stakeholders are redefining governance and government machinery to create better service across sectors.

Source: Legit.ng