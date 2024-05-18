A video of a female student of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, Ondo arrive her matric ceremony has caused a stir online

This is because the undergraduate wore a white dress which many argued looked like a wedding outfit

The matriculating female student caught people's attention in the school premises as she strolled

At Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, Ondo matriculation ceremony, a female student turned heads with her outfit.

The female student wore a white dress many believed appeared to be a wedding dress.

She attended her matriculation in a 'wedding dress.' Photo Credit: @doubletwin_1

Source: TikTok

@doubletwin_1 shared a clip on TikTok showing the female student in the eye-catching outfit in the school premises.

@doubletwin_1 was in stitches over the student's dress. Her TikTok post was captioned:

"AAU FRESHERS make una dey calm down."

In the short clip, the girl walked past people and seemed unaware of the attention she was getting.

Another freshman celebrated his matric in style.

Reactions trail the AAUA student's matric dress

immacitygurl4lyf said:

"My school no Dey ever disappoint well they never see anything her white go turn brown when she see first semester result."

PF said:

"She miss rd to ha wedding?"

oluwa tosin said:

"Why is this picture trending now she is my course mate ooo."

big___timmy❤ said:

"She dey find her missing shoe lol unto say she be Cinderella."

His wife said:

"Make she no fear she go see person wey match her vibes for this AAU."

Empress Sharon said:

"Nothing who na wan tell me na the girl mama force am wear dis gown."

Favourite said:

"E reach their turn dem turn am to marriage."

djrekky said:

"She dey fine her husband."

Parents arrive daughter's matric in style

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady's parents had shown up for her matric in style.

The lady identified as @anointed321 on TikTok shared a video showing off the moment her parents arrived at her school. Her doting parents arrived for her matriculation ceremony in a Land Cruiser Prado with an escort.

The excited girl couldn't stop shouting and hailing her mother and father immediately after she saw the escort. Her brother also flew in from his base to Asaba where her school was situated to surprise her. On her part, her sister customised a phone pouch for her with her face on it as a matriculation gift.

Source: Legit.ng