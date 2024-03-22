A fatal accident has claimed the lives of three medical students of the Abia State University Uturu (ABSU)

The ABSU students were returning from the induction ceremony of their senior colleagues when the accident happened

The tragedy occurred on Thursday evening, March 21 after the driver probably lost control and hit a tree by the roadside

Abia state - Three medical students of the Abia State University Uturu (ABSU) lost their lives in a fatal accident an hour after attending the induction ceremony of their senior colleagues.

The deceased, two 500-level and one 400-level medical students were reportedly heading for their base in Aba when the tragic incident occurred at the Nunya axis of the Enugu Port Harcourt Expressway on Thursday evening, March 21.

The fatal accident happened less than one hour after the induction ceremony at the Uturu main campus of the university.

As reported by Vanguard, two other persons sustained injuries and were discharged after receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Centre, FMC, Umuahia.

According to The Punch, a source said six medical students were returning from Uturu when the accident happened.

“Three students have been confirmed dead, while two others are injured and are battling for their lives now in the hospital while one miraculously survived.”

The Abia state Commissioner for Health, Dr Ngozi Okoronkwo, said the ABSU students were reportedly driving a Toyota Camry when a tyre burst.

Okoronkwo added that she was told that the driver probably lost control and hit a tree by the roadside.

It was gathered that two of the ABSU students died on the spot while the third died a few minutes after they were taken to the hospital.

