Umuahia, Abia state - Ahead of the 2027 general elections, the immediate past governor of Abia, Okezie Ikpeazu, has assured members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, that he has no plan to leave the party.

As reported by Vanguard newspaper on Thursday, April 5, Ikpeazu said he would stay in the PDP to rebuild it.

The former governor stated this during the party’s caucus meeting held at the party secretariat in Umuahia, the Abia state capital. There, he called for unity of purpose among members of Nigeria's leading opposition party.

Ikpeazu said:

“We must all take individual responsibility for our performance in the 2023 elections even as our party is going through self-cleansing at the moment.

"I will remain in PDP and will never be found wanting in my responsibilities to our party and its rebuilding process.

“Those who want to leave will leave no matter what you do but loyalty is also about the realization that at some point this party has been good to you.

"It is now time for sacrifice, especially from those who previously benefitted from our party in one way or another as we must all join hands to reposition it.”

