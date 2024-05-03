Anambra state police command has made a fresh pledge to the good people of the region as IPOB issued a fresh directive

The pro-Biafran group dared the police and declared May 30, a day to honour their fallen heroes but urged residents to stay at home

The spokesperson of the Anambra state police command has urged the residents to ignore the directive, noting, the Force would beef up security in the region on the said date

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has reportedly declared Thursday, May 30, 2024, as a sit-at-home day across the southeast to celebrate those they termed Biafran heroes.

IPOB also called on Christians and traditional worshipers to use the day to pray for the fallen heroes and for Biafra’s independence from Nigeria, The Nation reported.

Police tell residents what to do as IPOB vows to stage a protest on May 30 in southeast. Images for illustration purpose. Photo: Nigeria Police Force, Stefano Montesi - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Source: Facebook

Sit-at-home: Police to beef up security following IPOB's directive

As reported by Vanguard, the information was contained in a statement signed by the group's spokesperson, Emma Powerful, on Thursday, May 2.

The group said the sit-at-home was to honour Biafran heroes who died during the civil war of 1967 to 1970. IPOB added that there would be no movements in the region.

But in a swift reaction to the development, the Anambra state police command maintained that it would protect residents, The Punch reported.

The spokesman for the police, Tochukwu Ikenga, said:

“The police are committed to making sure that residents are protected wherever they are and as they go about their normal businesses, they should rest assured that they will have adequate security.”

Also reacting to the development, the zonal police public relations officer, Zone 13 command, Josephine Ihunwo, said:

“We are not yet aware of the development but residents are assured of adequate security as they go about their normal businesses everyday without any fear or intimidation by any group.”

Meawhile, the Zone 13 Police Command in Ukpo-Dinukofia, Anambra State controls police formations in Anambra, Enugu and some parts of Ebonyi state.

Source: Legit.ng