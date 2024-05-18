Deji Adeyanju, a lawyer and activist, has named the three best governors in Nigeria ahead of their one-year-in-office celebration

Nigerian activist and lawyer Deji Adeyanju has listed three of the country's best-performing governors ahead of the celebration for their one-year in office.

According to legal practitioners, the best-performing governors are Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers and Umar Bago of Niger state.

Deji Adeyanju names three best and worst-performing governors

The activist then listed Governor Usman Ododo as the worst governor in the last one year in the country. The Kogi governor occupied the number one to three positions of the worst governor in Nigeria in Adeyanju's rating.

Nigerians react to list of performing governors

However, Adeyanju did not give a reason or how the rating was done, but the list has generated reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their reactions:

Chibueze Austine said:

"Omo, we are not sincere for this country. Who doesn't know that Alex Otti is the best governor in the country now, but his party affiliation is about to push you to the gutter."

Unwana Assam wrote:

"Why is Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State not there? Uno Eno has done very well, too, though I support Governor Ododo for being the first, second, and third."

Moshood queried:

"On what ground did you scale Fubara ahead of Umar Bago??? Or because he's busy fighting Wike?"

A user with the handle @iAmThree_siXty commented:

"Usman Ododo’s greatest achievement in the office is meeting with the NSA Ribadu on behalf of the Kogi people. Only Odumeje can rescue Kogi people from their political bondage."

A Nigerian with the handle @jopele2171 called for the contest of the position next time. He tweeted:

"You need to contest for this position next time!!"

Below is the tweet from Adeyanju:

