Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has urged governors to follow Abia State Governor Alex Otti's lead in revoking laws permitting former governors and deputies to receive pensions

The excessive pension payments to ex-political officeholders, particularly governors, have sparked significant concern among Nigerians due to their arbitrary nature

Although some states, like Lagos, have revised the laws recently, there is continued public demand for the total abolition of this practice

Umuahia, Abuja - Former Nigerian President Chief Olusegun Obasanjo criticized the practice of providing pensions to former governors and their deputies, labelling it as blatant theft and misconduct.

Obasanjo made these remarks during a visit to Abia State Governor Alex Otti, where he praised Otti for abolishing laws that allowed excessive payments to former governors as retirement benefits.

The ex-president mentioned he was watching television when news of the Abia Pensions Act being repealed caught his attention. Curious, he inquired about the matter with the governor.

Obasanjo hails Otti

According to Obasanjo, Otti informed him that the pension scheme for former governors in the state was deemed excessively extravagant.

The ex-president relayed that Otti expressed concerns about the ex-governor's pension scheme, likening it to a source of trouble.

Otti highlighted how it enabled former governors to own properties in Abuja and beyond and permitted them to take away whatever they pleased, all while ordinary citizens' pensions from 2014 remained unpaid.

As quoted by PMNews, Obasanjo said:

“What sort of leadership? You came and said there would be an end to that rascality. I congratulate you, and I say to you, I hope that your colleagues will follow in your footsteps.”

The ex-president commended Otti for his perseverance, resilience, and determination in abolishing the pension law for former Governors and Deputy Governors.

He advised Otti to prioritise infrastructure development, noting that the state's people will thrive with solid leadership and adequate infrastructure.

Obasanjo emphasised the potential for regional development in the South East, citing its cohesive nature across various aspects.

Abia govt approves N35,000 wage award for workers

Meanwhile, Governor Otti has voiced his stance on the federal government's approval of the N35,000 wage.

Speaking to labour representatives during a recent meeting, Otti expressed his administration's contemplation of implementing the wage increase for Abia workers.

He emphasised that this decision aligns with his government's commitment to alleviating the economic strain exacerbated by Tinubu's policies.

