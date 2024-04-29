In Abuja, thousands of APC members rallied in solidarity with the party's national chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, amidst the plot to remove him

The APC members accused the Kano state government and the Kwankwasiyya movement of being behind the plot to remove Ganduje from office

They reaffirmed their support for Ganduje and President Bola Tinubu, urging unity and loyalty to the party's leadership

FCT, Abuja - Amid the plots to sack the All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, thousands of party members held a rally on Monday, April 29, in Abuja, in solidarity with the former Kano state governor.

Addressing the press at the rally, Salihu Ahmad Alizaga, co-convener of the event, emphasised the party's unity and dismissed speculations of internal strife as propagated by external entities.

Kano govt plotting Ganduje's removal

Alizaga accused the Kano state government and the Kwankwasiyya movement in a campaign of orchestrating plans to remove Ganduje from office.

''We are here to tell the whole world that APC is one united family, devoid of rancour as being erroneously portrayed and speculated by few individuals under the sponsorship of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP)-led Kano state government," he said.

''We are very much aware that there is an orchestrated attempt to blackmail the national chairman by the Kwankwasiyya Movement, who has now found accomplices in some former Governors of the North Central State to push for the removal of Dr Abdullahi Ganduje from office.

Alizaga said the concerned North Central Elders/Stakeholders forum led by a former Senate President, Ameh Ebute, Sen. Jack Tilley Gyado, and Prof Nentawe Yiltwada, amongst others, has passed a vote of confidence on Ganduje and pledged their loyalty and commitment to the party's leadership.

Ganduje's probe: APC members send message to Tinubu

Alizaga, speaking on behalf of other APC members, said they would like President Bola Tinubu to know that they are committed to the party's leadership under Ganduje.

''So far, the party has been repositioned, well managed and prudent in formulation and articulation of policies in advancing the course of our members, by our outstanding victories in the last of-circle and bye-elections in Kogi and many states in Nigeria.

''It is so disheartening to see the Kano state government is sponsoring people in our party to cause confusion and problems where they do not exist," he said.

The APC members said anyone who wishes to become the party's national chairman to wait till the next elective convention.

''The NEC of our great party has elected Dr Abdullah Ganduje as the National Chairman, and he has a tenure of office to complete. There is no ambiguity at all," Alizaga reiterated.

''As faithful party men and women, we unequivocally pass a vote of absolute confidence on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the President, Commander in Chief of Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria and our Egalitarian National Chairman, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje. Our support for the two of you is one hundred per cent.

''Mr Chairman, sir, we are with you and shall always remain with you," he added.

