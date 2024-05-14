Top politicians in Nigeria have commenced consultations with prominent party stakeholders ahead of the 2027 general elections

Their major aim is reportedly to unseat President Tinubu as political pundits believe there would be a serious merger of some top parties in the country come 2027, that would wrestle power against the ruling APC

Reacting to the development, Ohanaeze Ndigbo faulted the plot against Tinubu and maintained that matters that would impact the unity, progress and integrity of the country ought to be of top priority

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo has condemned the alleged plots to sack President Bola Ahmed Tinubu from getting a second term in 2027 by some Igbo people led by a serving governor.

Ohanaeze has made some stunning revelations over President Tinubu's re-election in 2027. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

The organization exposed a clandestine political maneuver by a Southeast Governor to become the running mate to a Northern presidential candidate in the 2027 elections.

As reported by The Guardian, the group made this assertion as it shed light on the critical matters impacting the unity and integrity of the country, noting that the plots to remove Tinubu have been unearthed.

Meanwhile, the national chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Ralphs Nwosu, on Monday May 13, said Nigerians needed to understand that there is no alternative to achieve potentials than to ensure that democracy survives and functions by the rule of law.

The group expressed its gratitude to Professor Obasi Igwe, Dr. Harford Ugwu, and Professor Nwankwo for their unwavering courage in unveiling clandestine political machinations of a group known as “Ohanaeze Reconciliation Committee.”

In a statement issued by Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, Ohanaeze's secretary general, on Sunday, May 12, disclosed that the group (Ohanaeze Reconciliation Committee) had been unmasked for its ulterior motive to advance the 2027 vice presidential ambition of a southeast governor, PM News reported.

“The clandestine activities of this committee aim to ally with the Igbo and Fulani leaders to position a Southeast Governor as the running mate to a Northern presidential candidate in the 2027 elections. This strategic move seeks to exploit Northern discontent with the Federal Government to oppose President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election.

“Despite facing setbacks exposed by leaked audio recordings, the civil intrigues to unseat President Tinubu persist, with financial backing provided by the Southeast Governor. This subversive effort involves leveraging a faction of misguided Igbo Elders to engage with Northern counterparts, Fulani leaders, and Northern Monarchs,” Ohanaeze said.

PDP chieftain speaks on plan to dislodge APC in 2027

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Dare Glintstone Akinniyi, the chieftain of the PDP, has said that the party is focused on the 2027 general election and not the fallout between Atiku Abubakar and Nyesom Wike.

According to Mr Akinniyi, the alleged rift between Atiku, the flagbearer of the PDP in the 2023 general elections and Wike, the former governor of Rivers state, has brought the party to its lowest in the polity.

Speaking exclusively to Legit.ng via telephone chat, on Sunday, May 12, the spokesperson National Youth Group, Dare Glintstone Akinniyi, said the PDP is concerned about dislodging the ruling APC in the 2027 election.

Source: Legit.ng