A beautiful black lady has gone viral on social media after recreating a family photo taken 23 years ago

The throwback photo showed her biological mother posing with her as a newborn baby with a smile on her face

Netizens who came across the post gushed over the photo and commented on their striking resemblance

A black lady recently decided to recreate a throwback family photo which was taken 23 years ago.

The old photo showed her mother who had just given birth to her at the time, sitting on a bed and rocking a gown with her baby inside a cot.

Lady recreates mum's throwback photo

23 years later, the girl identified as Ndeka on Instagram decided to recreate the photo with her newborn child.

According to Ndeka, her careful mother had saved the beautiful gown for her for 23 long years.

The excited lady shared the throwback photo alongside the one she recreated with her newborn child and netizens gushed over the photos.

While sharing the pictures, she spoke passionately about motherhood and the unique feeling it brings.

"My mum at 23 with me vs me at 23 with my daughter. She saved this gown for me for 23 years. Becoming a mother myself, I finally understand everything it meant to her."

Reactions as lady recreates mum's photo

Netizens stormed the comments section to gush over the sweet relationship and bond existing in the family.

Hh.vickie said:

"You look like twins."

Nto_shelembe wrote:

"My mom had me at 21 but I’m having my daughter at 39.

Missmilcah said:

"She kept the night dress Abi Na pyjamas for you to use 23 years after? Abi eye dey pain me cos I refuse to believe."

Foriamblessed__ wrote:

"My mum had me at 23 but i A.M. having my daughter at 30."

Niecymuthoni said:

"History repeats itself after 23yrs."

Legendaryshakay_2000 wrote:

"I thought I was looking at the same person."

Ask_xeni commented:

"Mom had me at 23 but I’ll have my first by 26 inshallah."

Mzkeyhustle reacted:

"Wow my mom had me at 22 & i had my daughter same age & guess what my lil sis had her son at 22."

See the post below:

