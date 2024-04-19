The APC has reacted to a viral allegation that the presidency is behind the ordeals of its national chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje

The claim was made on Wednesday, April 17, by Ahmad Aruwa, the spokesman of APC chapter in Kano state

However, the national leadership of the ruling party is of the view that those who suspended Ganduje in Kano are not members of the APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has distanced itself from a claim by its Kano chapter that the presidency may be the brain behind the move to remove the national chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, from office.

Ahmad Aruwa, the spokesman of the Kano APC chapter on Wednesday, April 17, accused the presidency of conspiring against Ganduje.

The ruling party has debunked the claim from its Kano chapter

Debunking the claim, the national publicity secretary of the APC, Felix Morka, said much as he could not tell the context in which Aruwa made the claim, it was a true reflection of things.

Morka argued that those behind the move to suspend Ganduje in Kano state are not members of the party and have no authority to do so, Punch reports.

The APC spokesman said:

“First, I am just hearing about this. I didn’t monitor that information. I wouldn’t say much about it. I don’t know the context or circumstances in which he made those comments.

“We know that the individuals who are behind this move to suspend the national chairman are people without membership in the party and any form of authority.

"From all indications, many of the members who were at that press conference where the announcement was made are individuals we profiled that are connected one way or the other with very senior officials of the NNPP.”

Court gives verdict on Ganduje's suspension

The Kano State High Court has granted an ex parte order suspending Ganduje from the party.

By the court's order issued on Wednesday, April 17, Ganduje has been barred from presiding over any activity of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).

Also, during the hearing presided over by Justice Usman Malam Na’abba, the court gave an interim injunction directing all parties involved, including the APC, its NWC, the Kano State Working Committee of the party, and Ganduje himself, to maintain the status quo as of April 15, 2024, pending a full hearing on the matter set for Tuesday, April 30.

