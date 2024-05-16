Nigerian disc jockey DJ Cuppy and her younger Temi Otedola brought some spectacle to the timeline

The billionaire sisters retraced their Christian faith with a baptism service held outside the country

While in the midst of their Christian brothers and sisters, the celebrity siblings were sure to make various fashion statements in their own styles

Nigerian disc jockey and musician Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, aka DJ Cuppy, and her younger sister Temi Otedola warmed hearts with a clip of their baptism ceremony.

The billionaire sisters were donning immaculate white attires amid a congregation that looked like a host of angels.

Video trends as DJ Cuppy and sister Temi get baptized. Credit: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

DJ Cuppy wore a long, fancy white gown with an open back, while her sister looked a little more corporate in a short white dress and a blazer of the same colour.

The 'Jollof On The Jet' hitmaker and the fashionista were high in spirits as they sang to the Christian song chorused in the background.

Somewhere in the video, white pigeons were released into the blue sky as a sign of purification by the Holy Spirit.

Later, we would see how beautiful the celebrity siblings looked in their individual baptism glams as they posed for a full-length photograph.

See the post below:

Fans react to DJ Cuppy and Temi's baptism

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

igbuanabigail__:

"She’s looking so beautiful, so u mean she’s baptizing because of breakup of since last year? Bloggers fear God."

doidele:

"The girl has a pure heart I ray she finds the man for her."

fashion_explora:

"Shege showing bawonot you projecting your difficult life on her."

realmona_:

"She and her sister looks so beautiful May good guy with good intentions locate you Cuppy."

apex_queen48:

"It’s the song for me and Cuppy Is so beautiful."

_x_x_o_o_x_x_q:

"Women rededicating their life after the hoeee phase is wild. I like the new trend… what do I know, we’ve all sinned and fall short right?"

