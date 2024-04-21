Abdullahi Ganduje, the national chairman of the APC, was recently suspended by the executive members of his ward in Dawakin-Tofa LGA of Kano state, northwest Nigeria

The crisis has taken another twist as another group has emerged as the “authentic members” of Ganduje ward

Legit.ng reports that the faction announced a fresh suspension of the immediate past governor of Kano state

Kano, Kano state - New ward executives have emerged from Ganduje’s unit, Dawakin Tofa local government area (LGA) of Kano state, and issued a fresh suspension on the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje.

As reported by Vanguard newspaper on Sunday, April 21, the new group claimed to be the legitimate ward excos, legally and validly elected on July 31, 2021.

In a new twist in the early hours of Sunday, April 21, the APC ward faction which said it parades legitimate executives, announced Ganduje's suspension.

Addressing journalists in Kano, the secretary of Ganduje ward, Ja’afar Adamu Ganduje, who spoke on behalf of 11 other executive members, explained that the suspension of the former governor of Kano is necessitated by the allegation of anti-party activities allegedly exhibited by Ganduje. He said this led to division and failure of the APC during the 2023 general elections.

Channels Television also noted the update.

The APC factional scribe at Ganduje's ward said:

“First, we have suspended Dr. Ganduje’s membership for creating internal conflict among party members at the ward level.

“Another major reason why the authentic executives resolved to suspend Ganduje is the issue of anti-party activities he generated during the 2023 elections which resulted in the party’s failure in the state."

Kano court affirms Ganduje's suspension

Legit.ng earlier reported that the suspension of Ganduje was affirmed by a Kano court.

Justice Usman Malam Na’abba also restrained Ganduje from further parading himself as a member of the APC.

