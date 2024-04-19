Abdullahi Ganduje, the national chairman of the APC, was recently suspended by the executive members of his ward in Dawakin-Tofa LGA of Kano state, northwest Nigeria

But Felix Morka, the national spokesperson of the APC, reiterated that the pronouncement of the party's chieftains in Gandjue's ward does not hold water

Morka asserted that "we are right now in the stage of status quo where we were before the purported suspension of Ganduje as the national chairman"

Kano, Kano state - Barrister Felix Morka, the national publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has said Abdullahi Ganduje remains the national chairman of the ruling party.

Morka stated this during an interview on Arise TV on Thursday, April 18.

His comments followed the decision of party leaders in Ganduje's ward in Dawakin Tofa local government area (LGA) to suspend the former Kano state governor.

The APC's spokesman disclosed that a court order was not served to the national arm of the party, thus Ganduje could not have been removed.

Morka said:

"That order of the Kano state high court purportedly affirming the suspension of our national chairman has not been served on the party and the national chairman himself."

He added:

"We are right now in the stage of status quo where we were before the purported suspension of Ganduje as the national chairman. He still remains our national chairman.”

Legit.ng reports that Ganduje and the current governor of Kano, Abba Yusuf, a chieftain of the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP), are not on good terms.

There is also friction between Ganduje and Rabiu Kwankwaso, Yusuf's mentor.

Ganduje vs Yusuf: A repeat of Oshiomhole saga?

State governors in Nigeria often use game plans to remove national chairpersons.

A former national chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, lost his seat after he was suspended by his ward in Edo state in 2018 following a face-off with Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Only time will tell who will come out on top between Ganduje and Yusuf.

Kano court affirms Ganduje's suspension

Legit.ng earlier reported that the suspension of Ganduje was affirmed by a Kano court.

Justice Usman Malam Na’abba also restrained Ganduje from further parading himself as a member of the APC.

