Abdullahi Ganduje has finally opened up on his purported suspension by his ward in Dawakin Tofa local government area of Kano state

Legit.ng reports that Ganduje said his purported sanction can be compared to a flick from the popular entertainment channel, 'Africa Magic'

The embattled APC national chairman spoke when he received some top party members in Abuja on Tuesday, April 23

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics and elections in Nigeria.

Kano, Kano state - Abdullahi Ganduje, on Tuesday, April 23, said the Kano state government is behind his controversial suspension as national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Legit.ng reports that Ganduje is the immediate past governor of the state and political rival of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) chieftains, Rabiu Kwankwaso and Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano state.

Abdullahi Ganduje says the government in Kano state is behind his dramatic suspension. Photo credit: @OfficialAPCNg

The Nation noted Ganduje's remarks.

Speaking at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja when the forum of APC state chairmen paid him a solidarity visit, Ganduje said:

"We were so astonished when we heard the news (of his suspension) but we were not surprised when we discovered that the great threat that APC overwhelmingly poses to other parties is real and Kano state is not an exception.

“The government in Kano state is behind this drama. Even the drama is one kind of drama that is called Africa Magic. This is Africa Magic and it is not leading democracy anywhere."

Meanwhile, Cornelius Ojelabi, the acting chairman of the forum, said they were at the party’s national secretariat to affirm confidence in the former Kano state governor.

