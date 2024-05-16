A Muslim group in Ilorin has tackled some members doing what they describe as an abominable act

The yet-to-identified Muslim group stormed a location where worshippers hold both Christian and Islamic services

The group who were acting on the orders of the emir of Ilorin, maintained that such services would not be condoned in the area, urging the members to immediately disband

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

On Thursday, May 16, members of an unidentified Muslim group stormed a worship centre that played host to both Christian and Islamic services in the Alalubosa area of Ilorin, the Kwara state capital.

The Muslim group insisted that they were acting on the orders of the emir. The video of the development has many people talking online. Photo credit: The Punch

Source: Twitter

As reported by The Punch on Thursday, May 16, the group members who said they were acting on the instruction of the Emir Ilorin, Dr. Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, revealed that the worship centre was originally a mosque but has been housing worshippers outside the religion.

They were led by a man referred to as “Olojatuntun” who declared that such practice was an anomaly that would not be tolerated.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“We are here because of the report that the mosque in Alubosa, Ilorin where Christians, Muslims, and even traditionalists worship. We observe this practice which should not happen in this town,” the man declared in a video that surfaced on Facebook and sighted by our correspondent on Thursday.

Speaking further, Olojatuntun added that henceforth, such practice will not be tolerated as it contravenes the rules laid down by the forefathers of Ilorin.

“We are not here to fight but what we want in the name of the Emir is that the practice must not happen again. It is not an advice; if they must hold Christian service there, they can, but not mix things up."

Watch the video below:

Muslim Group Warns against Holding Isese Festival in Ilorin

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that a Muslim group, Majlisu Shabab li Ulamahu Society, in Ilorin, Kwara State, warned an Osun priestess, Yeye Adesikemi Olokun Omolara Olatunji, against organizing isese festival in the state.

The group stormed the residence of the Osun priestess to issue the warning, stating that they were sent by the Emir of Ilorin, Dr Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari.

Any form of isese festival was banned in Ilorin West, Ilorin East, Ilorin South, and Asa local government areas of the state.

Source: Legit.ng