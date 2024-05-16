Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel broke the hearts of his fans after he disclosed that he would be going back to his shell

The singer recently revealed that he was not on the same level as singers Davido, Wizkid and Burna Boy

The Odo Ewu crooner noted in his tweet that his fans would only hear from him when necessary from now on

Talented Afrobeats singer Kizz Daniel has revealed that he will be disappearing from cyberspace for a while, which has caused a stir online.

The father-of-two stated that he has been out of character lately and would only be heard from when necessary.

Kizz Daniel to go quiet again

Kizz Daniel, who recently shared his stance on being one of the Big Four in the entertainment industry, didn't say much about his decision.

Many of his fans were left heartbroken as they have been enjoying the way he has been showing off his wife and family lately.

He said:

"I've bin off character lately, going back into my shell so many reasons. You will hear from me when necessary from now. Peace andl ove to all Vaddicts."

See his post below:

Recall that Daniel recently stated that he was more significant than being put in a bracket. However, he clarified that his comment wasn't from a place of pride but humility from not being interested in any competition.

Reactions trail Kizz Daniel's post

Kizz Daniel discloses had habits

A man identified as Royal Zanmi had asked Kizz Daniel if he had any bad habits and if he would love to list them.

Legit.ng reported that the singer affirmed that he indeed had, and proceeded to state them.

The singer gave out his list of three and added that all men have them. Nonetheless, he challenged anyone without a bad habit to step forward.

