A Nigerian barber is not relenting on his mission to give Nigerian singer, Davido a free haircut in any part of the country

The trending clip showed him cutting the hairs of some security men without collecting a dime from them

A Nigerian barber, Kelvin Classic, who earlier announced his desire to meet Davido is still hell-bent on fulfilling his mission.

Barber desires to give Davido free haircut

Kelvin Classic said on TikTok that his dream has always been to give Davido a free haircut wherever he is in Nigeria.

However, while he awaits his dream to be fulfilled, he decided to give out free haircuts to random people until Davido notices him.

A video showed him at an area giving some excited security personnel a free haircut.

The security men sat cheerfully as he styled their hairs one at a time with so much concentration and passion.

He captioned the video:

"Davido I met this 5 security men under hot sun and gave them free nice haircut. If dream do come through in nigeria I want to be next."

Reactions as barber vows to give Davido haircut

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Shima said:

"Abeg let’s support this brother. I felt so emotional. I pray davido get to watch any of your videos one day."

@Possible said:

"Make it interesting by talking to them and ask questions."

@Jaycocktailz reacted:

"Davido 001. My lord,we rise by lifting others, the best and philanthropic baber need your lift sir."

@nnajiikeprecious4 commented:

"Bro giving up is never part of the plan I wish you well in your dreams to come true God Over Everything."

@TShebz21 wrote:

"You keep barbing people with the same clipper or different one?"

@user9814869099052 said:

"God will bless you he will link you to 001."

@passwordlife reacted:

"How can I share your video and to tag davido because i don't know how to do it I pray davido should remember you we all love you."

@Ezigbo nwa said:

"When God remember you infact tears will not allow you to express your joy. Loving someone can come with many challenges."

@NWACHINEMEREIFE reacted:

"Say no more bro our godfather go see you and don’t stop ok God of 30GB Dey with you."

@baby no time said:

"Please don give up keep it up one day God will remember you don fill bad don worry your dream will come to pass."

Watch the video below:

