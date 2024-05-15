A Nigerian boy has taken to social media to celebrate the release of his Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result

His result was one of the thousands withheld by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) after the exam

Mixed reactions trailed his UTME score as people celebrated with him on his performance, while some wondered why it was withheld

Teryi Terso, a Nigerian student, has proudly shown off his 2024 UTME result following its release by JAMB.

JAMB had earlier announced the release of 36,540 UTME results that had been withheld for investigation, and Teryi's result was one of them.

Teryi Terso scored 190 in the 2024 UTME. Photo Credit: Etzz GT Bleengz

Source: Facebook

In a Facebook post, Teryi appreciated God that he finally saw his score. He wrote:

"They have finally released my result thank be to God."

The commercial student scored 190 on aggregate: 48 in English, 53 in economics, 46 in government and 43 in commerce.

Teryi's UTME score raised questions

Teryi's score got people talking, with some questioning the rationale behind his result being withheld, given his 190 aggregate.

Other internet users, however, joined the young student in celebrating his UTME performance.

The 2024 UTME had a mass failure, with 76% scoring 199 and below.

Teryi Terso's released result stirs reactions

Itz Angel Divine said:

"Congratulations."

Ademola Bolaji said:

"Congratulations they should release mine too."

Bli Nks said:

"Did they send the result for you or you checked again by yourself?

"Mine hasn't been released.

Gift Bliss said:

"Congratulations but was it under investigation."

Ğŕę Ģö Řý said:

"Jamb funny oio Wetin them day investigate for 190 nah."

JAMB gives update on withheld UTME results

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that JAMB had given a fresh update on the 64,000 withheld UTME results.

The Board, in a post shared on its website via X, clarified that its online portal is the only source for candidates to check their 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results and fresh updates.

Responding to an enquiry about "sale of ticket on JAMB website results under investigation", JAMB urged UTME candidates to beware of a "fraudulent site", insisting it doesn't operate an Instagram account.

Source: Legit.ng