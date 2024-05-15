Legit.ng journalist Bada Yusuf is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over seven years of experience in journalism and writing.

The UEFA Champions League 2024 final will be played between the German side Borussia Dortmund and Spanish giant Real Madrid. The two teams have a rich history and a strong follower. Their matches are always highly anticipated and intense.

The winner between the duo would be crowned on the stage after the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League season at the prestigious London Wembley Stadium on Saturday, 1 June.

Teams that have lost in Champions League finals most Photo Credit: @ChampionsLeague

Source: Twitter

This 2023/24 UEFA Champions League season will be the 69th of the European elite club competition and 32 of its kind since its renaming to the UEFA Champions League.

The 2023/24 UEFA Champions League final will be a clash between the Real Madrid of Spain and Borussia Dortmund of Germany.

What you should know about Real Madrid

Real Madrid is nicknamed Los Blancos, meaning the Whites. The team, founded in 1902, has won 35 La Liga titles and 20 Copa del Rey trophies.

The team has won 14 European Cup/Champions League titles (a record), 2 UEFA Super Cups, and 1 UEFA Cup.

All about Borussia Dortmund

The German side is nicknamed Die Schwarzgelben and wears a Black and Yellow jersey. The team was founded in 1909 and is based in Dortmund, Germany.

Dortmund has won eight Bundesliga titles, 5 DFB-Pokal trophies. The club has won 1 European Cup, 1 UEFA Cup Winners' Cup, 1 UEFA Super Cup.

Teams that lost most in the Champions League finals

The list of the teams that lost most at the final has been compiled in the competition's history. They are listed below:

Juventus lost five Champions League

Juventus lost to Borussia Dortmund (3-1) in 1999. They were defeated by Real Madrid in 1990 by one goal to nil, and in 2003, AC Milan defeated them on penalty.

The Italian club lost 3-1 to Barcelona at the Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany. Alvaro Morata scored a late goal for Juventus, but it wasn't enough to overcome Barcelona's lead.

They lost 4-1 to Real Madrid at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. Mario Mandzukic scored a stunning equalizer for Juventus, but Real Madrid dominated the second half to win the title.

Bayern Munich lost three Champions League finals

In 1982, the German side lost to Aston Villa 1-0 (the match was held in Rotterdam, Netherlands). In 1999, Manchester United won 2-1 (the match was held in Barcelona, Spain). This match is famously known as the "Treble Theft," as Manchester United scored two goals in injury time to come back from 1-0 down.

The team in 2020 lost to Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 (held in Lisbon, Portugal). This was the 2020 Champions League Final that was played behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite these losses, Bayern Munich has won the Champions League five times: in 1974, 1975, 1976, 2001, and 2020 (when they defeated Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 in the final).

AC Milan has lost three

AC Milan has lost three Champions League finals: 1993, against Olympique Marseille 1-0, 1995, against Ajax 1-0, and 2005, against Liverpool, which came from three goals down to tie the game against AC Milan and eventually won on penalties.

AC Milan has won the competition seven times, only behind Real Madrid for the most wins. Their last title came in 2007, as they went through a very lean period in the 2010s. They won their first Scudetto since 2011 in the 2021-22 season.

Other teams with the highest Champions League final losses

Liverpool 3 Atlético 2 Man United 2 Valencia 2

See the list as shared by StatiSense here:

