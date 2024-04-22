Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Kano state - Justice Usman Mallam Na'Abba of the Kano State High Court has reversed his self over the order suspending Dr Umar Abdullahi Ganduje as National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC)

Legit.ng recalls that one Haladu Gwanjo and Laminu Sani Barguma who claimed to be the Chairman and Secretary respectively of the APC Ganduje ward in Dawakin Tofa local government area of the State, had secured an order suspending Ganduje as the APC Chairman.

The judge grants an order of interim injunction Photo credit: Umar Abdullahi Ganduje

However, in a twist of events, Justice Na'Abba while vacating his earlier order, said upon reading a motion ex-Parte together with 27 paragraph affidavit in support and a written address dated the 22nd day of April 2024 sworn to by one Glory Adah a litigation secretary in the 4th respondent solicitors law firm.

"And after hearing, Mr L. O. Oyewo Esq, with A. Falana Esq and J. Essiet Esq counsel's of the 4th Respondent/Applicant, an order of interim injunction is hereby granted".

This was contained in a statement made available to Legit.ng on Monday, April 22.

The Interim Injunction order is for staying the execution of the order of interim injunction contained in the ruling of the court delivered on the 17th April, 2024.

It directed parties to maintain status qou ante as at the 15th day of April, 2024 in relation to the suspension of the 4th respondent/applicant from the 1st respondent by the Ganduje Ward executive committee pending the hearing and determination of the 4th respondent/applicant Motion on Notice.

The Judge, however, adjourned to 30th day of April, 2024 for hearing on the case.

