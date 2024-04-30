Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo has been predicted to be the lucky winner of the September governorship election in the state

Barrister Oladotun Hassan, a legal practitioner, opined that the governor has an upper hand in the election because he will build on the achievement of late former governor Rotimi Akeredolu

Hassan said Aiyedatiwa's strongest rival, Agboola Ajayi, has nothing to campaign with except for his days with Akeredolu, which was the same with the current governor

Akure, Ondo - A Yoruba chieftain, Barrister Oladotun Hassan, has predicted the possible winner in the September governorship election in Ondo state.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, the legal practitioner explained that Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the current governor of the state, has the upper hand in winning the election.

Ondo 2024: What will determine winner

He maintained that the governor and his strongest opponent, Agboola Ajayi, will have to campaign on their achievement and time with the late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

Governor Aiyeatiwa is the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), while Agboola is the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming election.

According to Hassan, both Aiyedatiwa and Agboola are former deputies of the late Governor Akeredolu, and they based their campaigns on this premise.

Why Aiyedatiwa will win 2024 Ondo guber election

But to the Yoruba chieftain, Aiyedatiwa succeeded Akeredolu and has, in the shortest period of time, performed exceptionally since the demise of the late former governor.

He said:

"What will count for Lucky Aiyedatiwa is not that he is just starting but because of Akeredolu's landmark achievement in that state. Arakurin Rotimi Akeredolu has had many landmark achievements, which have added a lot of value to the APC as a government.

"Regrettably, the man coming to fight the APC was a former deputy governor of the same Aketie. What would he use to campaign? He would use Aketi's achievements to campaign, and the same would be true for Aiyedatiwa.

"Both are the same. It is now up to the people to judge who is best for them.

"The person in the seat of power consolidated those landmark achievements. Within the past few days of his administration, he had done more than overwhelming service to the people."

Ondo 2024: Agboola emerged as PDP candidate

Legit.ng earlier reported that Agboola Ajayi, the former deputy governor of Ondo state under the late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, has won the PDP governorship ticket in the state.

The former APC chieftain will challenge incumbent Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa in the September governorship election in Ondo.

Agboola had joined the PDP from APC ahead of the 2016 Ondo state governorship election, where he contested for the party's ticket and lost to Eyitayo Jegede.

