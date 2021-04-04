Jack Scott Ramsay's bio: what is known about Gordon Ramsay’s son?

Jack Scott Ramsay is a household name in the celebrity world because he is Chef Gordon Ramsay's son. Scott's father is a popular British TV personality, restaurateur, writer, and food critic, while his mom, Tana Ramsay, is a British TV personality and author.

Jack Ramsay is in his military uniform. Photo: @gordongram (modified by author)

Jack Ramsay and Gordon have appeared in several iconic shows together. The chef also supported his son when he dropped the TV career for a job that pays less and keeps him out of the spotlight. Gordon raised his children in the limelight and riches but also taught them humility.

Profile summary

Full name Jack Scott Ramsay Gender Male Famous as Gordon Ramsay's son Date of birth January 1, 2000 Zodiac sign Capricorns Place of birth England, United Kingdom Residence United Kingdom Age 22 years (as of August 2022) Alma mater Dulwich College, Exeter University Profession British soldier and former TV personality/actor Nationality British Ethnicity White Father Gordon James Ramsay Mother Cayetana Elizabeth Ramsay Sisters Megan, Holly, and Matilda Twin sister Holly Brother Oscar Sexuality Straight Marital status Single Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Martha Children None Height in feet 6 feet 2 inches Height in centimetres 187.96 cm Weight in kilograms 70 kg (approx.) Weight in pounds 154.324 lbs Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Instagram @_jackrams3y_

Jack Scott Ramsay's biography

Jack Ramsay's father was born in Scotland but was raised in England. He had a tough childhood at the Bretch Hill estate in Banbury, a deprived and under-resourced part of Oxfordshire. In addition, the chef's dad was an alcoholic and abusive.

Gordon Ramsay first appeared on British television in 1998 before becoming famous in the US. He owns the Gordon Ramsay Restaurants group (established in 1997).

The chef has hosted numerous cooking shows in the UK and US, including Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares, Hell’s Kitchen, MasterChef, The F Word, Hotel Hell, and MasterChef Junior.

How old is Jack Scott Ramsay?

Jack Scott Ramsay's age is 22 years as of August 2022. He was born on January 1, 2000, in England, UK.

Gordon, Holly Anna, Matilda, Jack Scott, Megan Jane and Tana Ramsay attend the BAFTA Children's Awards in London, England. Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Is Jack Scott Ramsay a twin?

Tana and Gordon Ramsay met when they were 22 and 18, respectively. His career as a chef had just kicked off. The couple married in 1996 and struggled with infertility before having Megan Jane Ramsay on May 16, 1998.

Their twins, Jack Scott and Holly Anna Ramsay were conceived through IVF and born on January 1, 2000. Matilda Elizabeth Ramsay (Tilly Ramsay) was born on November 8, 2001. Tana and Gordon's last child, Oscar James Ramsay, was born on April 4, 2019.

Jack Scott Ramsay's luxurious birthday

When Jack turned 18, his parents threw a lavish party in dad’s restaurant and gifted him a Rolex watch made the year he was born (canny: a 1999 Rolex Submariner). The watch cost more than £7,500.

How tall is Jack Scott Ramsay?

Jack Scott Ramsay's height is 6 feet 2 inches, and he weighs about 70 kg. The young man is strong and athletic with blue eyes, blonde hair, and a round face.

Jack's love for sports

Jack has loved sports since childhood, and a personal trainer helped him work out in the basement gym of his parents’ luxurious home in London in his teen years.

Scott studied Jiu-Jitsu and martial arts in high school and played rugby and water polo. Gordon Ramsay's son also runs the London Marathon annually to raise money for the Great Ormond Street Hospital (a London-based children's hospital).

Gordon Ramsay, Megan Jane Ramsay and Jack Scott Ramsay held their event medals after completing the AJ Bell Triathlon in London. Photo: TF-Images/Getty Images

Educational background

Jack attended one of the UK’s most expensive schools, Dulwich College. He finished his sophomore year at Exeter University.

What is Jack Scott Ramsay going to college for?

Gordon Ramsay's son has never publicly revealed the course he studied in college.

Career history

Jack Ramsay, Gordon Ramsay's son, wanted to be an actor. He, therefore, came into the limelight in 2015 by appearing in his sister's CBBC cooking show, Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch, severally.

Afterwards, Jack made his stage debut at age 17 during the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. He acted with fellow Dulwich College students in the spooky gothic mystery drama play, The Curse of Cranholme Abbey.

Gordon Ramsay and Jack Scott Ramsay's relationship

Jack is his father's spitting image, and they have a strong father-son bond. For instance, Gordon Ramsay's production company, Studio Ramsay, filmed him with Jack in Banbury.

The chef wanted his son to visit the humble neighbourhood where he grew up to teach him life's tough side. Studio Ramsay released the documentary for the Born Famous show on Channel 4.

What happened to Gordon Ramsay's son?

Gordon celebrated his son on Instagram in 2020 for joining the Royal Marines and revealed that Jack was obsessed with Bear Grylls and the Marines.

Scott started his 32-week basic training at the Royal Marine Commando Training Centre at Lympstone, Devon, in 2019 and was set to earn his green beret in autumn 2020.

Jack (wearing his British marine uniform) with his dad and a little girl smiling for the camera. Photo: @gordongram (modified by author)

What does Jack Scott Ramsay do?

Jack Ramsey's salary at the marines was about £18,000 a year (as a recruit). Regardless, he loves his new job even if it pays way lower than his father's $220 million fortune.

Is Jack Ramsey still in the Marines?

Jack returned home in May 2022 after a long time. Fans were delighted with the family reunion photo his mum shared on Instagram. The picture showed Jack and his brother Oscar in the swimming pool. Jack has spent little time with his family since he became a British soldier.

Who is Jack Ramsay dating?

Jack Ramsay's girlfriend's name is Martha, and they do not reveal much about their relationship.

Fun facts about Jack Ramsay

He performed several plays at the Edward Alleyn Theatre in London.

Jack appeared in his dad's MasterChef show as a guest judge.

show as a guest judge. He is a close friend of David Beckham’s son, Brooklyn Beckham. The Ramsays and the Beckhams are family friends and often go on holidays together.

Jack Scott Ramsay lives a private life and wants to build his success. His dad is proud of the man his son has become. Gordon never makes his children feel entitled to his fortune because he wants them to flourish alone.

