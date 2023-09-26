The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has issued a fresh update regarding the Edo and Ondo state governorship elections

According to INEC, the Edo state governorship election will hold on Saturday 21st, September 2024

The Commission also revealed that the Ondo governorship election will hold on Saturday 16th November 2024

FCT, Abuja - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the timetable for the Edo and Ondo governorship elections.

According to INEC, the Edo governorship election will hold on Saturday 21st September 2024 while party primaries will be held from 1st - 24th February 2024.

INEC releases timetable for Edo, Ondo governorship election Photo Credit: INEC Nigeria

Source: Facebook

The Commission said the submission of the list of nominated candidates will commence on 4th March 4th and close on March 24th, 2024.

The statement further revealed that the final list of candidates will be published on 23rd April 2024 while political campaign will begin on April 24 and ends on 19th September 2024.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Ondo gubernatorial election timetable

The electoral body also disclosed that the Ondo governorship election will hold on Saturday 16th November 2024, while the party primaries will hold from 6th - 27th April 2024.

INEC added that the submission of the list of nominated candidates will commence on April 29th April and close on May 20th, 2024.

The final list of candidates will be published on June 18th, 2024 while political campaign will start on June 19th and end on November 14th, 2024.

This was contained in a statement shared via its X handle (formerly Twitter) @inecnigeria, on Tuesday, September 26.

INEC releases final list of governorship candidates for Kogi, Bayelsa, Imo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that INEC on Tuesday, June 6, released the final list of candidates for the November 11 governorship elections in Kogi, Bayelsa, and Imo states.

INEC national commissioner and chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, made this known in a statement released on Tuesday.

INEC fixes date for conduct of mock accreditation of voters

INEC has announced that it will conduct a mock accreditation for the forthcoming governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi states.

The commission disclosed that the mock accreditation will commence on Saturday, October 14, a few weeks before the off-cycle polls scheduled to be held on Saturday, November 11, 2023.

Sam Olumekun, INEC's national commissioner & chairman, information and voter education committee, made this known through a statement issued on Monday, September 25 via its X page.

INEC begins recruitment of Ad-Hoc staff for Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi guber polls

INEC also announced the commencement of recruitment for ad-hoc staff for the upcoming off-cycle governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi states.

The electoral body noted that registration will be on for five weeks.

Source: Legit.ng