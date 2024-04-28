Alaba Excel Abbey, a campaign coordinator for Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo state, was reportedly assassinated at his home in Supare Akoko on Sunday, April 28

His brother, Samuel Abbey, confirmed the tragic event, stating that Alaba was shot in front of his house.

Ondo police spokesperson Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya also confirmed the incident and stated that investigations are ongoing

Akoko Southwest LGA, Ondo state - Alaba Excel Abbey, one of the campaign coordinators of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo state, was reportedly assassinated on Sunday, April 28.

Emerging reports indicate that Abbey was killed at his home in Supare Akoko, Akoko South West local government area.

Legit.ng gathers that the deceased served as a ward coordinator for the Lucky Aiyedatiwa Campaign Organization Foot-Soldiers (LACO-SF) in the recently concluded primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo state.

Governor Aiyedatiwa won the primary election.

Ondo APC: Alaba Excel Abbey's brother shares details

Abbey's younger brother, Samuel Abbey, has confirmed the sad development, according to Daily Trust.

He revealed that the politician was shot at the front of his house.

Aiyedatiwa's campaign reacts to Alaba Excel Abbey's death

Meanwhile, the Lucky Aiyedatiwa Campaign Organization Foot-Soldiers (LACO-SF) has condemned Abbey's gruesome murder.

The political group also called on the police authorities to protect its members from such brutal attacks by assailants.

LACO-SF's spokesperson, Kayode Fasua, said the late Abbey was actively involved in Governor Aiyedatiwa's campaign activities until his death.

Also reacting, the director-general of LACO-FS in Akoko Southwest local government, David Ajobiewe, described the killing of Abbey as a big tragedy, The Punch also reported.

“We urge the police authorities to step up investigations into his gruesome murder and bring the perpetrators of the dastardly act to book,” he said.

Police confirm incident

Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, the police spokesperson in Ondo state has also confirmed the assassination.

She said the state command had launched an investigation into the brutal killing.

“The state command is aware of the incident (killing) but investigation is ongoing to unravel all that happened,” she said.

