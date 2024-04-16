The leader of INRI Evangelical Church, Primate Ayodele, has some bad news for Nigeria, despite the naira improvement

On Monday, April 15, Ayodele said he sees hardship coming for Nigeria amid the current economic constraint

In a message to the current administration, the cleric said the government must change its economic strategy or else things will go from bad to worse

Primate Ayodele, the leader of INRI Evangelical Church, has said that he foresees more hardship for Nigeria despite the impressive performance of the naira.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, on Monday, April 16, Ayodele called on the federal government to change its economic strategy.

The cleric maintained that the President Tinubu-led administration is yet to do the right thing to tackle economic hardship in the country.

Primate Ayodele has called on the Tinubu-led government to do better economically

According to him, things are still going to be expensive with more inflation coming, if the government does not improve agriculture and ensures Nigeria produces and refines petroleum products locally

He argued that what Nigerians are going through now is only a smokescreen if the government does not do the needful.

His words:

‘’I want to commend the federal government for the improvement experienced in the value of our Naira. The government has done tremendously well and indeed, deserves to be appreciated. The act saved Nigeria from a huge crisis.

‘’However, things are still going to be very expensive, there will still be more inflation in the country. The best thing the government can do is to look for ways we can produce and refine our oil here to improve the economy and improve agriculture.

’There are some hidden things Nigerians don’t know. Economic hardship is still fully around in the country. I said that there will be an increase in electricity tariffs, Nigerians will still cry out about the issue of electricity."

