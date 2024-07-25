Despite his removal as Chief Whip of the Senate, Borno Senate Mohammed Ali Ndume has reaffirmed his loyalty to the APC

Ndume spoke on Thursday at his residence in Maiduguri, while reacting to the call by APC NWC that he should leave the party

Ndume noted that he pledged loyalty to Borno Governor Babagana Umara Zulum and noted that wherever he goes, there he belongs

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The Senator representing Borno South, Mohammed Ali Ndume, has said that he will continue to be a member of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) as long as Borno State Governor Professor Babagana Umara Zulum remains in the party.

Ndume speaks on dumping APC. Photo credit: Sen. Muhammad Ali Ndume

Source: Facebook

Ndume speaks on why he'll remain in APC

Ndume stated this on Thursday, July 25, at his residence in Maiduguri, Borno state capital, while addressing some groups of women supporters, who vowed to stage a peaceful protest naked at the National Assembly against his removal as Chief Whip of the Senate.

Ndume said:

“On the call by APC National Working Committee (NWC) that I should leave the party and join any other political party, let me say that, it is only God that gives power to whom he wishes.

“And so, I want to categorically state that I am one of the founding members of the APC. our leader, Governor Zulum, is in APC, and wherever our governor is, that is where I belong.”

Speaking on behalf of the groups, Pastor Moni Mushari, said they are strongly behind Senator Ndume for “speaking the truth.”

Ndume's removal stirs concern

Ndume, the senator representing Borno South, was sacked on Wednesday, July 17, as the Chief Whip of the Senate following his criticism of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration.

Following his remark, the ruling APC wrote to the Senate and asked Ndume to resign as a member of the party.

Ndume had suffered a similar fate in January 2017, when he was removed as Leader of the eighth Senate, ThisDay reported.

The controversial Senator is faced with a decision to either resign from the APC or face a possible suspension from the party.

Protest: Ndume asks Tinubu to address youths

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Senator Ali Ndume, called on President Tinubu to address the youths' anger.

Ndume made the call while reacting to the trending planned hunger protests by some Nigerians over the country's current economic hardship.

The lawmaker expressed concerns that the protest leaders were unknown, making it difficult for the government to identify whom to contact for negotiations.

Source: Legit.ng