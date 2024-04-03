The APC's NWC has jettisoned the clamour for zoning ahead of its Ondo state governorship primary election on Thursday, April 25.

The party said it has adopted the direct mode of primary for picking its candidate for the Ondo election

APC stated it is determined to win Ondo on November 16, a state that is presently under its control

Akure, Ondo state - The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is to conduct the April 25 Ondo governorship primary election through a direct primary.

A letter to this effect jointly signed by the national chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Umar Ganduje; and national secretary, Senator Ajibola Basiru; was sent to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ahead of the party primary.

Nze Chidi Duru, the deputy national organising secretary, confirmed the mode of election, according to The Nation on Wednesday night, April 3.

Duru said:

“We are using the direct primary mode of election for the Ondo state governorship primary election.

“This decision has equally been conveyed in a letter duly signed by the national chairman and the national secretary to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that the party has adopted direct mode of election for Ondo state governorship election."

Legit.ng understands that the development will be the first time in the history of such previous elections held by the APC in Ondo state.

Already, Ade Adetimehin, the chairman of the APC in the state, has promised that the party and the aspirants would not disappoint President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as the best candidate would be elected.

Vanguard newspaper reported that the APC may have raked in about N720 million from the sales of forms for the exercise.

