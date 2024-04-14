An APC chieftain, Francis Okoye, has explained why his party will defeat the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo governorship election in September

Okoye said the impeachment of the deputy governor, Philip Shaibu will work to the advantage of the APC candidate, Senator Monday Okpebholo

Speaking with Legit.ng, Okoye said it would be an easy ride for APC because Governor Godwin Obaseki did not live up to the expectations of the people

The convener of All Progressives Congress (APC) South-East Coalition, Francis Okoye, said the impeachment of Philip Shaibu as deputy governor of Edi state is a big minus to Governor Godwin Obaseki’s administration.

Okoye said a section of Edo state who are not happy with Shaibu’s impeachment will register their displeasure during the governorship election by voting for the APC candidate, Senator Monday Okpebholo and his running mate, Hon Dennis Idahosa.

He stated this during an exclusive chat with Legit.ng over the weekend.

Why Shaibu will support APC in Edo guber poll

The APC chieftain said he believes the impeached Edo deputy governor will openly or secretly support the APC in the forthcoming election.

Okoye explained that both Shaibu and former governor, Senator Adams Oshiomhole will align and work together for the emergence of the APC and Okpebholo.

“The Impeachment is a big minus for PDP in Edo and a plus for us in the APC.

“Philip Shaibu is a product of APC and the way he was impeached did not augur well for a section of Edo People, and I believe he will openly or secretly support the candidate of APC. And we all know that Philip is a very strong man in Edo politics and brother to Oshiomhole so events of the next few weeks will indicate both Philip and Oshiomhole are aligning once again to support the APC Candidate Monday Okpebholo.

“It will be interesting times in Edo State and I strongly believe that APC will emerge victorious come September 2024”

Why APC will defeat PDP, Obaseki in Edo guber election

Okoye said Edo state is originally and relatively an APC state and the people will return the party to power.

According to Okoye, Obaseki did not live up to expectations and the people will make known this decision by voting for the APC candidate, Okpebholo

The APC chieftain said:

“It will be an easy ride for us this coming election as Obaseki did not live up to expectations from the people.

“The people of Edo state are yearning for change from the current style of administration by Obaseki and the Okpebholo-Idahosa ticket presents a new paradigm shift from the current practice. It Is a new hope for the good people of Edo State who I know will turn out in mass to vote for them come this September 2024 guber election”

Edo guber election: Shaibu receives APC chairman

Legit.ng earlier reported that Shaibu received the APC acting chairman in Edo state, Emperor Jaret Tenebe, in Abuja.

Speaking to Tenebe who had described Shaibu's impeachment as a sham, the former deputy governor noted that he shares a lot with the APC boss in the state.

Referring to himself as a loyal person and encouraging others to follow suit, Shaibu said his impeachment is God's way of opening a new chapter for him which he sees clearly.

