Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics and elections in Nigeria.

Akure, Ondo state - The Ondo state governorship election will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2024, in what is arguably the most anticipated off-cycle poll of the year.

According to Nigeria's electoral umpire, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Ondo governorship election will be preceded by the contest in Edo state (September 21).

Ondo APC elders have already screened Aiyedatiwa and other aspirants for endorsement. Photo credit: Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa

The current Ondo governor, Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, assumed office on December 27, 2023, after Governor Rotimi Akeredolu's sad passing following his battle with cancer. He will vie for the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship ticket in an upcoming primary scheduled for Thursday, April 25.

Chieftains of the ruling party who intend to occupy the top seat in Alagbaka, are optimistic and have boasted about their chances of securing the APC ticket.

The lack of a guaranteed automatic ticket from the national leadership of the party and the weight of other prominent APC contenders seemingly keep Aiyedatiwa's chances on edge — despite being part and parcel of the vision of Akeredolu since 2012.

In this report, Legit.ng writes on reasons why Governor Aiyedatiwa, who is seeking his first full term in office, may eventually secure the APC ticket.

1) Major APC stakeholders' backing

Aiyedatiwa can be likened to a moving train. Despite spending little time in office, he is winning people over and key stakeholders keep joining his camp.

In January, some youths and students threw their weight behind the governor's aspirations.

Similarly, one of the members of the national assembly from Ondo state, Abiola Makinde, is also behind Aiyedatiwa.

Furthermore, information has indicated that Hope Uzodimma of Imo state, who is also the chairman of the Nigeria Governors' Forum (NGF), and the national chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, are favourably disposed to Aiyedatiwa.

Major party stakeholders in the southwest geopolitical zone may also back Aiyedatiwa, Legit.ng understands.

2) State APC lawmakers' support

Earlier in March, 15 members of the Ondo house of assembly endorsed Aiyedatiwa and supported him to pick the ticket of the APC ahead of the party’s primary election slated for April 25.

Speaker of the state assembly, Olamide Oladiji, disclosed this in Abuja, the Nigerian capital city, when he led 12 of his colleagues on a courtesy call to Ganduje.

3) Aiyedatiwa: A loyal party man

Aiyedatiwa is a loyal party man and is arguably best suited for the top job in Ondo.

His passion for the APC and progressive ideals .

Aiyedatiwa's experience cannot be overlooked also as he had served as commissioner in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), functioned as a full-fledged deputy governor, an acting governor, and now a sitting governor.

For his loyalty to the ruling party, he is expected to scoop the Ondo gubernatorial ticket next month (April).

