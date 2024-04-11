As former political allies Nyesom Wike and Sim Fubara continue to fight, Primate Elijah Ayodele has released a prediction

Oke Afa, Lagos state - Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele, the founder and spiritual head of the INRI evangelical spiritual church, Lagos state, has said if only Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers can manage the political crisis in the state wisely, he will survive the hostility.

According to him, Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), will want to create a problem between Fubara and his deputy, Ngozi Odu.

Ayodele predicts that Wike will make governance difficult for Governor Fubara.

Primate Ayodele stated this in a clip posted recently on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle.

The cleric said Fubara should expect more antagonism in Rivers state.

He stated:

"The governor of Rivers state and Wike: Fubara is going to be entangled in a battle till the end of his term.

"He should be ready for a serious battle. His predecessor (Wike) will frustrate him, he will not forgive him, he will deny him of so many things, and he will use his party against him."

Ayodele added:

"The governor has just started his problem. It is a very serious crisis that he will face, honestly. And there is nothing the governor will do that will be appreciative.

Legit.ng reports that Fubara, Wike's political godson, has literally parted ways with his predecessor in what has been described as the battle for the soul of the oil-rich state. Although President Bola Tinubu waded in, the feud is far from over.

