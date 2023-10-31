President Bola Tinubu has stepped into the political crisis and security unrest rocking Rivers State.

The Rivers State governor, SIminalayi Fubara, and Nyesom Wike, the former governor of the state and current minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have recently been reported to be engaging in a political feud with the state House of Assembly serving impeachment notice to the governor, The Nation reported.

Some political pundits have blamed Wike for the impeachment attempt on the governor. Many have accused the minister of being the move of the lawmakers who are orchestrating the action to impeach the governor.

But on Tuesday, October 31, President Tinubu used the opportunity of the Police Council meeting in which Wike and Fubara were in attendance to step into the feud and sue for peace between the two political gladiators.

See video of their meeting:

Source: Legit.ng