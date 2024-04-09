A Kano state high court has fixed April 17, 2024, for the prosecution of the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, his wife, son, and five others, for alleged bribery

Legit.ng reports that the ruling New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) government is determined to punish Ganduje

Ganduje and the others will be arraigned on eight counts bordering on a $413,000 bribery allegation, diversion, and misappropriation of N1.38bn, among others

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering governance and politics.

Kano, Kano state - A Kano high court has fixed Wednesday, April 17, 2024, as the date to arraign the immediate past governor of the state, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, his wife, and six others.

As reported by Daily Trust on Tuesday, April 9, the accused persons will be arraigned on eight-count charges concerning dollar bribery allegation, diversion and misappropriation of funds that include alleged $413,000 and N1.38bn bribery, among others.

Ganduje has been dragged to court. @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

In the writ of summon, other respondents in the suit are Hafsat Umar, Abubakar Bawuro, Umar Abdullahi Umar, Jibrilla Muhammad, Lamash Properties Limited, Safari Textiles Limited and Lesage General Enterprises.

The Kano state government under the leadership of Governor Abba Yusuf has reportedly assembled 15 witnesses to appear before the court.

The Punch also noted the update.

Confirming the development, Haruna Isah Dederi, Kano state attorney-general, said the case has been filed and all parties involved will be served accordingly.

Dederi said:

“It is very true. We have filed the case but what I cannot confirm is whether he is served or not but he will definitely be served.

"What he (Ganduje) doesn’t understand is that you cannot run away from the evil day, it will definitely come to you and this will even serve as a deterrence to all of us.

"He (Ganduje) was saying that we can’t prosecute him forgetting that the offence also falls under the category of the state offences. It’s not totally a federal affair.”

Bribe video: Ganduje wins in court

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal high court in Kano ruled that the state’s anti-corruption and public complaints commission lacks the power to investigate Ganduje over his dollar bribery scandal.

The judge, Abdullahi Liman, while delivering judgement in the case, said the alleged offence is a federal offence that can only be prosecuted by the attorney-general of the federation and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC).

Source: Legit.ng