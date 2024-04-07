Regarding the Rivers chapter of the PDP, things are beginning to change, especially for FCT Minister Nyesom Wike

This is as Governor Siminalayi Fubara is becoming stronger in his influence, which is a big issue to Wike's camp

In fact, there are reasons to believe that what used to be Wike's powerful political dynasty seems to be losing it force

The current minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, obviously did not see the heat and opposition he is getting from his successor, Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state, coming before the latter took over power.

At first, there was a general expectation that Governor Fubara would continue what some observers and commentators of Rivers politics have termed Wike's political dynasty. But obviously, the exact opposite is playing out.

A couple of facts highlighted in this articles x-rays the current extent of Wike's power in the oil-rich state where he served as governor for eight years with a formidable base of loyalists and allies.

Who between Fubara and Wike will eventually the strongest man of Rivers PDP

Source: Facebook

Gov Fubara's growing influence

Contrary to popular suspicion and assumption, Governor Fubara is not only growing stronger with more influence in the state; he seems to be posing as a strong opposition and tough knot to crack by Wike and his camp.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

In fact Wike is has been losing some of his trusted and once reliable stalwarts to the fold of the governor.

More support for Fubara from Rivers PDP bigwigs

Added to this, some persons who have broken ties with Wike are now standing solidly behind Fubara and even going as far as urging President Bola Tinubu to call him to other.

Some of these PDP chieftains include a former national chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus, Abiye Sekibo, a former minister of transportation, Austin Opara; Celestine Omehia, former deputy governor of the state, Tele Ikuru; Senator Lee Maeba; and former Secretary to the Rivers State Government, Dr. Gabriel Pidomson.

Controversial PDP caretaker committee list

Governor Fubara's firm stand on the new list of PDP caretaker committee in states and local government allegedly fabricated by Wike is makes a strong statement on his predecessor's power.

The governor had noted upon getting news of the list:

“I know that a lot of you saw something flying in the social media, dailies. Let me brief you. We held a meeting and we agreed that, not just in Rivers State, but in all the states affected, that the Executive Councils (of PDP) should be extended for three months.

“This extension is not meant to bring in new names. The extension also did not say that you are working without the authority of the governor. So, for those lists that you saw and those ones altered, I can assure you that they are not going to stand.

“So, what you are seeing is the handiwork of desperate people who like media publicity. In fact, empty drums make loudest noise. So, don’t bother about anything. Nothing is happening.”

However, one will have to wait and see if Wike and his anointed candidate before the 2023 general elections will be reconciled and move on like political father and son as they once were.

If Fubara wants to build a domain stronger than that of his God-father in River, he has a lot of new powerful friends to make, some of which are in Wike's camp.

Read more on Wike, Fubara feud:

PDP Expels Wike’s Councillor After Declaring Support for Fubara

Days after resigning from his position and declaring support for Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state, the former leader of the Obio/Akpor legislative council, Honourable Achor Nna has been expelled by his ward chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The expulsion letter was contained in a letter dated March 9, 2024, and signed by the PDP Ward 9 Chairman in Obio/Akpor LGA, Collins Chukwu.

Source: Legit.ng