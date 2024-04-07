The police command in Rivers has warned rival politicians that it will not remain silence and fold its hands while they tear the state apart

Rivers - Amid the political unrest rampant in Rivers, the state police command, led by the commissioner, Tunji Disu, has warned politicians to seek a lawful means to address grievances rather than resort to verbal attacks capable of triggering violence.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Grace Iringe Koko, quoting CP Disu, stated that the command will not fold its hands and watch the state erupt in crisis due to the unwholesome activities and utterance of rival politicians.

The warning coincides with the feud prevalent between the camp of Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and that of Governor Siminalayi Fubara in the state, Daily Trust reports.

The police command said it will remain neutral and apolitical in its dealings

Koko urged the political class and members of the public in the state to maintain peace and abide by the laws of the land, Punch also reports.

He said:

“The Rivers State Police Command is fully aware of the numerous political statements and sentiments that have been circulating within the state. In light of these developments, we would like to inform the general public and the esteemed people of Rivers State of the following:

“The Nigeria Police Force is the statutory and constitutional authority entrusted with the responsibilities of enforcing laws and orders, as well as protecting lives and properties, among others.

“The Rivers State Police Command, as an integral part of the Nigeria Police Force, is firmly committed to upholding and enforcing all laws and orders within the state.

“The Command will not stand idle and allow any individual or group to disrupt the existing peace in the state under any guise or pretext.

“The Rivers State Police Command will not hesitate to take decisive action against any person or group of persons found to be in violation of the laws and orders of the state. Therefore, we implore members of the public to maintain peace and abide by the laws of the land. To those involved in the ongoing political unrest, we urge you to seek peaceful/lawful means to address your grievances."

