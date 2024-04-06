Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics and elections in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - Atiku Abubakar’s camp has allegedly mobilised various independent groups in Nigerian states affiliated with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

As reported by The Punch on Saturday, April 6, Atiku, a former vice president and presidential candidate of the PDP in the 2019 and 2023 elections, reportedly mobilised the groups to write to the national working committee (NWC) of the PDP to list minister of federal capital territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike; and the immediate past governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom; for punishment.

PDP heavyweights battle for control of party structures. Photo credits: @GovWike, @SamuelOrtom

Source: Twitter

The newspaper said that the states’ PDP listed Messrs Wike and Ortom for sanctions.

Others identified for possible sanction include former Enugu governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi; ex-Abia state governor, Okezie Ikpeazu; and other PDP leaders affiliated with the G5 group.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Ahead of the 98th national executive committee (NEC) meeting of the PDP scheduled for Thursday, April 18, these party chieftains' names have been reportedly penned down for possible discipline over their alleged anti-party activities during the 2023 election.

A source close to the party leadership divulged:

“I am aware that certain groups, evidently loyal to Atiku’s camp, have written to the party, listing Wike, Ortom, former Enugu governor, former Abia governor, and others as individuals involved in anti-party activities.

"They are urging the NWC to forward the report to NEC for appropriate action.”

Read more PDP news

“Your days in PDP numbered”, Atiku to Wike

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Atiku said Wike deceived Ikpeazu, Ugwuanyi, and Ortom into 'committing political self-harm'.

Atiku’s special assistant on public communication, Phrank Shaibu, said betrayal, hypocrisy and deception were part of Wike’s DNA and that was why he had allegedly lost relevance outside Rivers state.

Source: Legit.ng