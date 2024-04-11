The feud between Nyesom Wike and his political godson takes a new twist as former Rivers governor Peter Odili wades in

Odili in his reaction to the Rivers crisis, identified Governor Sim Fubara as the leader of the state

Wike and Fubara's rift has deepened in recent times despite President Bola Tinubu's peace pact deal

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

Rivers state, Port-Harcourt - In a new twist of events in Rivers state politics, former Governor Peter Odili has endorsed Governor Siminalayi Fubara as the political leader of the state.

Rivers crisis takes fresh twists as former Governor Peter Odili backs Fubara, dumps Wike. Photo credit: Sir Siminalayi Fubara, Peter Odili, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

Source: Facebook

Odili explains why Fubara is the leader of Rivers state

As reported by Channels TV on Thursday, April 11, Odili praised Governor Fubara for defending the interests of the Rivers state people.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

The former governor Odili, who served between 1999 and 2007, stated that Fubara, having secured his electoral victory both through the ballot and the courts, is now the political leader of the oil-rich South-South state.

Odili spoke on Thursday at the commissioning of a Primary Healthcare Centre donated by his PAMO Foundation in Ndoni, his hometown in the Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni local government area.

He emphasised the strategic importance of Rivers state, warning that if the state sneezes, the entire nation catches cold. He urged Governor Fubara to act with this awareness in all its decision.

Assessing Fubara’s performance, Odili commended him for making significant strides in critical sectors within his first year in office, particularly focusing on the well-being of the people.

He noted that Fubara’s administration is in alignment with President Bola Tinubu’s agenda, especially in the health sector, following the recent launch of the Primary Healthcare Fellows scheme by the Federal Government.

Odili encouraged the governor to maintain this alignment with the President and his policies to attract federal government attention and support to the state.

Why Wike is fighting Fubara

Wike, the former governor of Rivers and now minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has been at odds with his preferred successor over the control of the state.

In February 2024, Wike sent a veiled message to Fubara and bragged that he and members of his camp would be undefeatable in the 2027 election because of the alliance between the PDP and APC in Rivers state.

Wike made this assertion after strong men in the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), including a former national chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus, declared full support for Tinubu.

Fubara agreed to Tinubu’s agreement

Interestingly, Governor Fubara warned his detractors not to dare him.

The Rivers governor stated that he only decided to immediately begin the implementation of the peace agreement solely because of his respect for President Tinubu.

Wike gives fresh updates on feud with Fubara

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nyesom Wike, said he and Fubara, are now in different political camps even though they both still belong to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Wike said he is not responsible for the impeachment threat issued by the Rivers state House of Assembly members on Fubara.

He said he is unbothered about the conflict between Governor Fubara and the state lawmakers.

Source: Legit.ng