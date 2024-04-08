The Edo house of assembly has impeached the deputy governor of the state, Philip Shaibu

Legit.ng reports that the impeachment was sequel to the report submitted by a seven-man panel which investigated the petition against Shaibu

The panel in its reports said the disclosure of government official documents allegation was proved beyond reasonable doubt against the deputy governor

Benin City, Edo state - The Edo state house of assembly, on Monday, April 8, impeached the state’s deputy governor, Philip Shaibu.

As reported by Leadership newspaper, Shaibu's impeachment followed the adoption of the report of the seven-man investigative panel set up by the assembly to probe allegations of misconduct against him.

It is also a culmination of the political impasse between the deputy governor and his principal Godwin Obaseki.

Vanguard newspaper also noted the development.

The house said that the allegation of disclosure of government official documents was proved beyond reasonable.

18 of the 20 members that were present at the plenary voted in favour of the panel report while one voted against it, PM News reported.

Obaseki, Shaibu's political feud

In November 2023, Shaibu officially declared to contest for the governorship of the state in 2024, saying “nobody can stop my ambition”.

The deputy governor said, with his political experience spanning three decades, nobody is better placed to succeed Obaseki than him, adding that the state cannot afford to experiment with a new person.

But Obaseki, who appears to favour another person as his successor said his deputy was “overambitious”.

He relocated Shaibu’s office from the government house to another area in Benin, the state capital.

