An emerging report has it that the speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, Blessing Agbebaku, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Monday, May 6, suspended three lawmakers.

Real reason the lawmakers were suspended

As reported by The Nation, the lawmakers were suspended reportedly due to an alleged juju scare in the Assembly complex, as well as an alleged plot to impeach Agbebaku and other principal officers.

The suspended lawmakers are Donald Okogbe (PDP, Akoko-Edo II), Bright Iyamu (PDP, Orhionmwon II), and Adeh Isibor (All Progressives Congress, APC, Esan Northeast I).

The Assembly Speaker, Agbebaku, while announcing the lawmakers’ suspension, accused them of being influenced by external forces to cause chaos and remove the leadership of the Assembly.

The speaker however reiterated that some persons brought native doctors into the Assembly complex at midnight on May 1, 2024, made some demonic incantations, and dropped charms.

Chaos rocked Edo Assembly

The suspension created tension in the Assembly, as the affected lawmakers kicked against the action, saying: “Mr. Speaker, you do not have the right to unilaterally suspend any member of this House. You must call for votes. Allow members of the Assembly to vote on the matter.”

To douse the tension, Agbebaku quickly adjourned the plenary.

