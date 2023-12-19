Edo state deputy governor, Philip Shaibu, on Tuesday, December 19, said he has not received the allocation to his office in the last six months

Benin City, Edo state - The deputy governor of Edo state, Philip Shaibu, has disclosed that there is tension between him and Governor Godwin Obaseki.

As reported by The Nation on Tuesday, December 19, Shaibu reiterated that for six months, there had been no allocation to his office.

Shaibu, a former member of the House of Representatives, spoke on Tuesday, December 19, as a special guest of honour at the inauguration of the secretariat of Mrs. Nefishetu Yakubu-led Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Edo state council, in Benin.

Channels Television also noted Shaibu's remarks.

He said:

“The environment is actually conducive and fine. I want to identify with you and to say, you know I am your member, I am a member and I will always do everything and anything for the growth of journalism and journalists anywhere I am.

“I am your ambassador anywhere I am. This is not because of politics, but because of what you have done to save my life, in the course of doing your work.

“I wouldn’t have been deputy governor today, if I am not alive. But there was a journalist that investigated, wrote a report, and saved my life in the hands of the military.

“So, you can see why anytime you invite me, even if it is difficult, I must show up. Because, that is the only way I can appreciate you and show that what you are doing, you should keep it up and encourage you.

“I will take care of the one year rentage that you have paid. I will return to you. I am sure you contributed money to pay for the one year rentage. I will return the money to you, so that it will be in your purse for other things you will like to do. I would have done more, but you know there is tension between the governor and I. For six months, no allocation to my office.”

Edo 2024: Shaibu determined

Furthermore, the incumbent Edo deputy governor stated that whatever he was currently doing was through contributions from his friends and goodwill, thereby still standing very strong, since Edo should be one.

He said he was determined to make sure that good governance was seen, felt and touched in Edo, and to strengthen institutions.

Shaibu said:

“I came into politics, because I felt that we should have an egalitarian society. I came into politics to make institutions strong, because that is the only way you can have the society of our dream.

“When institutions are strong, you deal with those guys that think they are powerful, moderate their excesses, and also promote and help the weak in the society.

“Institution does not know the rich, strong, and the poor. It takes care of all strata of life. That is what I am standing for, that is my calling to joining politics. That is why I have sacrificed a lot of things to make sure the institution called Edo works.

“I even sacrificed my personal entitlements to make sure this institution works. In the coming weeks, I will give a stewardship of what I have done as deputy governor from 2016 to date. I will catalogue the things that I am entitled to, that I had to forfeit for peace and tranquility. I will also catalogue some of the things that I have been asked to do as deputy governor, and I have done them credibly well.”

Shaibu relocates office

