Edo state deputy governor, Philip Shaibu, said he is the candidate to beat in the 2024 governorship election

Shaibu said he is not fighting with Governor Godwin Obaseki but he is being beaten and he is crying

He added that Governor Obaseki would end up supporting him after he must have defeated his preferred candidate at the PDP primary election

Edo state, Benin City - Edo state deputy governor, Philip Shaibu, has expressed confidence in clinching the governorship ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2024.

Shaibu said he is the candidate to beat not only in the PDP but across all the political parties.

He stated this during an interview on Journalists’ Hangout on TVC News on Monday, November 27.

He said Governor Godwin Obaseki would support him after he must have defeated his preferred candidate at the PDP primary election.

According to Shaibu, all the intimidation, harassment and withholding of his allocation for 5 months are signs that he is the candidate to beat.

He clarified that he is not fighting with Gov Obaseki but that he is being beaten and he’s crying and can’t even afford to buy handkerchiefs to wipe his tears.

“They are beating me, I am crying. And I am buying handkerchiefs. Have even been told that the dollar increase has affected the price so I can’t even buy many handkerchiefs to clean the tears.

“People say we are fighting, I’m not fighting, am being fighting.”

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Shaibu officially declared to run for the 2024 Edo governorship election.

In a pre-recorded speech aired on Monday, November 27, Shaibu, who has been the deputy governor of the state since 2016, said he would run for the office of the number one in the state on the PDP platform.

After his declaration, Shaibu launched his campaign office in Benin City, the state capital, at an event crowded with party supporters in branded equipment.

Legit.ng also reported earlier that a close source has revealed the possible outcome of what is expected to play out in the Edo state government house in 2024.

Interestingly, the Edo state governorship election will be held in 2024 but Governor Godwin Obaseki is yet to announce his preferred successor and governorship candidate.

