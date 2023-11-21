Philip Shaibu has finally decided to join the 2024 governorship race in Edo state despite his rift with his principal, Godwin Obaseki

As Edo state remains on edge, observers await the formal declaration by Shaibu next week, anticipating further developments in the unfolding political saga

The 2024 governorship election is poised to become a focal point for political dynamics within the state, with implications for the power balance and the future trajectory of Edo's political landscape

Edo state, Benin-City - Barring any unforeseen circumstances, Edo state's deputy governor, Philip Shaibu, is gearing up to formally announce his candidacy for the upcoming 2024 Edo state governorship election.

Shaibu explains why he wants to succeed Gov Obaseki

This according to the state's political actors, will add a new layer of complexity to the already strained relationship with his principal, Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Sources close to the political dynamics in the state reveal that Shaibu's gubernatorial ambition has fueled tensions with Governor Obaseki, who reportedly holds reservations about his deputy succeeding him in office.

The anticipated declaration by Shaibu is expected to add fuel to the ongoing political drama within the state.

He has been consulting and meeting with politicians and the media on his intention with the latest being his meeting with journalists in Abuja over the weekend and it was gathered that a similar meeting would be held in Lagos on Tuesday, November 21, The New Telegraph reported.

Shaibu, who stated this at a media parley with the Edo state journalists forum in Abuja, said experience, capacity, and knowledge were some of the factors separating him from anyone desirous of succeeding Governor Godwin Obaseki, adding that he had all, Vanguard reported.

Shaibu's aide confirmed his intention to run for governor

However, a close aide to Shaibu on Monday, November 20, confirmed the development to The Punch that all things being equal, he will declare his intention officially by next week.

The source who pleaded anonymity said:

"If everything works according to his (Shaibu’s) plans, he will officially declare his intention next week.

"He has already secured a campaign office along Airport Road, some of the campaign vehicles have started arriving and the consultations have reached an advanced stage."

Road to Edo 2024: Obaseki's deputy to declare interest soon

Legit.ng reported earlier that a close source has revealed the possible outcome of what is expected to play out in the Edo state government house in 2024.

Interestingly, the Edo state governorship election will be held in 2024 but Governor Godwin Obaseki is yet to announce his preferred successor and governorship candidate.

Edo Gov Obaseki accepts Shaibu’s apology, makes fresh demands: “to err is human”

Meanwhile, Governor Obaseki finally accepted the public apology made by his deputy, Comrade Philip Shaibu.

On Thursday, September 28, the governor sought to allow peace to reign in the state's government house and the Edo state PDP's chapter, noting, "To err is human, to forgive is divine".

Obaseki in a statement he personally signed and shared on the Facebook page of the PDP, disclosed that the deputy governor’s unwarranted provocation caused him severe personal discomfort.

