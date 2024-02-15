Some Nigerians have accused Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state of playing a childish game with his deputy, Philip Shaibu

This was made in reaction to the video of the moment the governor shunned a handshake from his deputy at the second-term inauguration of Governor Douiye Diri of Bayelsa

While some Nigerians condemned the action of the Governor, others were of the view that Shaibu was not supposed to be at the event since his principal was on the ground

Yenagoa, Bayelsa - Some Nigerians have lambasted Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state on social media, reacting to a video of him shunning a handshake extended by his deputy, Philip Shaibu.

Governor Obaseki and his deputy, Shaibu, have been at loggerheads over the choice of his successor ahead of the governorship primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Governor Obaseki knocked for rejecting handshake from Shaibu Photo Credit: Godwin Obaseki, Philip Shaibu

Obaseki reportedly had an anointed candidate, a development he had denied and had consistently ignored supporting his deputy to succeed him.

The beef between the governor and his deputy became obvious when Obaseki declined to have a handshake with Shaibu at the second-term inauguration of Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa state.

Obaseki rejects Shaibu's handshake, Nigerians react

Some Nigerians have taken to the video's comment section, which The Cable uploaded on Thursday, February 15. Below are some of the reactions:

Alabi I. Ayodeji said:

"You betrayed Oshiomhole, you betrayed Wike, and now you are acting like a child with your own deputy. No serious politician will want to deal with you.

"Your character is seriously flawed."

Nwoke Nkwerre reacted:

"Gov Godwin Obaseki of Edo State should stop playing gods and allow every interested and qualified PDP member who is an indigene of Edo State and aspiring to the next Gov of the State to contest the party's primaries. He should remember that power is transient."

Dimeji Joseph called out the governor. He said:

"@GovernorObaseki, is petty. There is life after politics."

Donhilly questioned the deputy governor's presence. He said:

"So what exactly is the deputy governor doing there when the governor is already at the function."

Eternal Optimist also shared that Shaibu was not supposed to attend the event when his principal was already in attendance. He said:

"But PS (Philip Shaibu) sef break protocol now. coming to a function after your principal - the governor is seated is not the right protocol. Unfortunately, the governor did this."

See the video here:

Governor Obaseki speaks on his successor

Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Obaseki has said anyone who will succeed him must have experience in governance.

Obaseki noted that he did not have a preferred candidate for his successor but stressed that he must have seen what the person who would succeed him had done.

According to the governor, anyone who wanted his support must think of the continuity of what he had done.

